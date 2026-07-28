Mike Boynton Jr. press conference: Taking over at Michigan, summer updates, Europe trip preview, more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Mike Boynton Jr. held his first press conference in his new position Tuesday morning at Crisler Center. Watch the video above and read his full quotes below.

Michigan coach Mike Boynton Jr. quotes

• Taking over: First, I’m honored to have this opportunity. Obviously, this is a tremendously respected program with a great amount of momentum right now. I feel thankful for the opportunity. I’m appreciative to Warde and the board, who obviously had to give the stamp of approval on it. And I’m looking forward to the challenge. It’s a great challenge. I’m excited about it. The last month has been a little crazy. Everybody in this room has challenges in life, and I had the best kind of challenge this past month.

• How to build off of last season, if the season continued what would you want to have improved on: Not necessarily. I think more than if last year continued … it couldn’t. We ended at the final point you can end and the way that every team wants to end their season. So, what you do is you understand that there’s a way that, that happens. There’s a process of how you get to that end result. Our focus every day will be on making sure that process stays intact and that the guys coming in understand just how hard it was to get to that point, and that the returners don’t take it for granted now that they accomplished the ultimate mission of college basketball players. I’m confident in our staff and the guys that returned to send that message to the guys that were here the first time.

• Similarities and differences between last year and what people will see under Mike Boynton Jr.: I think every team takes on its own personality in many ways. Even last year’s team probably looked a little bit different at the end than we thought it would. Now, we were hoping for those results, but how you get there just depends on how the team comes together, how quickly guys were able to adjust to their new rules. I think there was some speculation last year at this time that Yaxel was going to average 25 points a game and run away with national player of the year honors. And his game just wasn’t about that, so our team adjusted to him being our best player and how he played but also the way the pieces complemented each other. So, we look forward to going through that process this summer with the new guys that are here, trying to figure out who wants to step into which rules, particularly from a leadership standpoint. As much as our talent will be a little bit different, look a little bit different, we’ll miss guys like Will Tschetter, who weren’t necessarily highlighted in that manner, and Nimari Burnett, the professionalism and the care for the University of Michigan and Michigan basketball as much as we’ll miss Aday’s shot-blocking and crazy touch around the rim and Morez’s force. We’ll need guys to step up into those leadership roles, as well.

• What he makes of the contract he agreed to and the incentives that are in it: I don’t make anything of it. I signed a contract that I read over. Felt comfortable with it. What I’m focused on is this team and the opportunity we have to try to build another championship type of season. This job should have high expectations. It’s the University of Michigan. We play in the Big Ten. We’re coming off one of the greatest years in college basketball history, not only for just our program. So, there should be no expectation that those desires and those goals change. We have a good roster, and we feel like we’re going to have a really good staff. Now it’s time to turn the page and attack it.

• Where he grew the most over the last two years since last being a head coach: One of the things I take the most pride is, is learning from every situation that I’m in. And I learned during those seven years. I evolved during that time. When I first started in 2017, I had an idea of what I wanted things to look like and how I wanted things to be, but there wasn’t a whole lot of conviction because I hadn’t done it before. So, as you go through those situations, you learn and you stub your toe a little bit and you have some success — you learn from it all. Certainly, the last two years working alongside Dusty and seeing things from a different perspective, I feel like I’ve been able to evolve, in terms of learning how to delegate and learning how to manage your staff, learn how to be more convicted in the things that I believe in. As I move forward, we’ll try to surround myself with people who can help me kind of be aware of those blind spots that I have and enhance the things and be really good in areas that they’re great at. We try to identify people who can do that in a high-level way.

• Balancing continuity with what’s worked the last two years with how you are as a head coach: I don’t think those things are mutually exclusive, by any means. Obviously, I’ve been a part of this, as well. And Dusty — I’ve worked for some terrific coaches, I’ve played for some great people — is as good as anybody I’ve been around at the whole job. But also, I was right there helping him make some of those decisions, as well as the rest of our staff. So, it’ll be a lot of what we’ve done, particularly as it relates to our defensive schematics. Offensively, this team was built to play a certain way. It’s not like we rebuilt the roster. We just reshored the roster that was already recruited here. So, we’ll play that we thought we were going to play when we recruited these guys, all the way up to June 21st. There was already a plan in place, and that plan is the plan that we’re looking forward to continuing to implement.

• Retaining the roster and bulk of the staff: It was probably the most important thing that I did for the first three weeks, which is why I was probably a little bit behind in some of the other areas, putting together a staff , scheduling, even recruiting for next year. Those things had to take a backseat to make sure that we could keep as much of this group together. But because the group all decided … everybody had an opportunity to make a choice. I think that’s the beauty of what we have now is nobody was forced to stay here. Everyone had an opportunity to leave if they wanted, and we all, as a group — players, staff included — decided that we wanted to do this together. And what we saw from last year’s team is, when there’s a group that decides they want to do something together, amazing things can happen. And we believe that the mindset of sacrifice and wanting to do it together is going to give us the best chance to be successful.

• Open scholarship spots and timeline: I don’t have a calendar. School starts at some point this fall, so I would think at that point before classes start somebody has to be enrolled here. Maybe there’s some wiggle room in the first week. I don’t know. But we’ll always evaluate whether there’s somebody that can elevate our ceiling or even elevate our floor, to be honest, because getting the right guys on the bus and having an opportunity to work with is the most important thing we can do. We do think that there are some things we can probably be a little bit more comfortable with depth-wise. Experience in the backcourt is not as much as it has been. So, we’re evaluating every aspect of what we could do to add to our roster. We do feel, though, we have a really good roster that’s going to be very competitive and have a chance to win. But if we can add somebody, we’re certainly open to it.

• On staff addition: No one to comment on. It’s a work in progress. There’s a process here that we have to go through. We’re following that process now, but I feel very confident that we’re going to be able to put together some really, really experienced [staff] from a wide variety of backgrounds that could bring different things to the table. That’s one of the beauties of being able to sit next to Dusty and listen to how a beautiful mind of basketball thinks, that not being afraid to try things that are maybe a little bit non-traditional can lead you to some really cool places.

• What do you need in terms of the staff that you want to fill in: First is high-quality, high-level teachers of the game, guys who can really see the game from different lenses and add … I came from Oklahoma State with sort of a defensive background, and that was obviously an area that I’ve leaned into here with our staff. But I don’t believe you can be a good defensive coach unless you know offense. Basketball is a lot different than football in that regard. Maybe it’s the same. Maybe I’m speaking out of turn; you probably have to know good offense to know good defense in football, too. But that was something that we did at a really high level. Everyone in their position — and the guys that were here could probably witness it — our staff had very little holes collectively. Not everybody was perfect, but someone could always kind of fill the gap where somebody else was a little less strong, if you will. I’ve never been a coach who had great, if you look at my teams, offensively it wasn’t a thing of beauty. We had good players and good teams, but it was an area that I’ve grown over the last two years, watching what we do here. So I want to hire guys who can continue to look forward in that regard and be creative, evolve as our team evolves and changes, be able to make adjustments that are necessary throughout the season, while I still focus the majority of my attention on our defensive schemes and adjustments and things like that as the season goes on.

• Relationships with players given that he kept roster together: I don’t think I kept the roster together. I think there are a lot of things that factored into these guys wanting to be here together. I think they looked around the room at each other on June 23rd when we got together for the first time and realized that was the team they thought they were going to be a part of in the beginning. A lot of it was their belief in each other, their confidence in this program and right now Michigan basketball is in a pretty healthy spot in terms of momentum, in terms of having exposure, being in position to be expected to compete for championships. And I think those guys still wanted to be a part of it. I’m fortunate that I’m in the position I am a lot because of those guys, and so I’m glad that they chose to be a part of this with me, and I look forward to having an opportunity to coach each and every one of them.

• On AD transition in the middle of the season and how it will impact the season: I don’t think one has to do with the other. Obviously, we’ll be in the middle of our season. It’s not like we’re going to cancel games depending on who comes in or anything like that. It just doesn’t really … it matters a lot more to the outside than it does to us on the inside. And we care about the people involved. There are a lot of people that are impacted when decisions like this are made, even the one when the decision like the one that’s made has me sitting here right now, and so we respect that those processes will take place mostly out of our control. We’ll really focus at that point certainly on just trying to do the best we can during our season to put this program in position to be successful.

• L.J. Cason departure: Obviously, we love L.J. I had a great time coaching him for the last two years. He helped me grow as a coach and as a person. He challenged us in ways because he was a little bit different than a lot of our roster. The way we play is much more kind of open, ball movement dominant. He’s a playmaker by nature, and we needed that in a lot of games. I mean, he saved us in several games. Even his freshman year, he played really well down the stretch. But at the same time, he had an opportunity to make a choice. He gave us everything he had for two years. He’s a national champion for the rest of his life at the University of Michigan, and we’re thankful for his contributions. We wish him well. If we happen to see him, I just happened to see that we’re on the same side of the bracket with him in Vegas … I don’t think he’ll play, but if he does, I hope we kick his ass, honestly. But I hope he does well the rest of his games in his career.

• Early impressions of the team: It’s probably a little early to really have any kind of real definitive [impressions], as far as the team. Like, the pieces themselves, I think, are about what we expected. Our returners have been really good about leading and being vocal and teaching the new guys about what the expectations are around here. Trey and Elliot have been elite in that regard. I think JP early on established that he wanted to take on a leadership role as a guy who’s been in college basketball for a few years and been at a pretty successful program. He’s been to three Elite Eights, on teams that had been to the Elite Eight three times in a row, so there’s some winning pedigree that comes with him, as well. Moustapha has been a proven commodity in college basketball, so those four guys give you a lot of confidence, at least that you’re going to have a really competitive top end of your roster. And then the other guys just haven’t proven it yet. We believe in them. We believe in Oscar Goodman, who’s been in our program for two years. We believe in Ricky Liburd, who’s been here a year, working his butt off, learning our system. We believe in the guys who haven’t yet practiced with us. And McCoy and Costello and even guys who probably aren’t expected to do as much at this point. Marcus Moller literally just showed up yesterday at about 8 p.m. Malachi’s been here five weeks. Those guys are all still learning, so they’re all about what we expected them to be. The trip to Europe, which we’ll take in about a month, will give us a little bit more of a peek into what they can do under the lights, not playing against each other all the time. I’m excited about that, as well, to see how things go from now until I would say early-September, when we get back.

• Mike Martin hire, was there a prior relationship or recommendation: A combination. This business is very, very transient, if you will, like guys move around. We get intertwined and connected to people that we may not know that well personally, but we know of them. We may have heard of them. We may have watched their teams. And, honestly, the first time I really watched Brown play a game was when I was watching film of Danny Wolf play against Brown in the Ivy League Championship three years ago, and they played really well. Actually, I think Brown probably should’ve won the game, and if Danny was sitting here, he’d probably tell you the same thing. But after listening and talking to people and asking about what I was looking for, his name kept coming up. And, as I talked to him, just a healthy level of respect for what he could bring to our program. To me, this was about putting together the best staff possible to give us a chance to continue the success that we’ve had. And he checked every single box, in terms of experience, emotional intelligence. He’s young, he’s energetic, he’s still hungry to get better. He’s had success as a head coach, and I think he’s still hungry to prove that he can be one of the best coaches in the country. I think the experience and work ethic and hunger is really going to help me and the rest of the staff get better.

• Brandon McCoy: Brandon’s going to have a big role for us this year. I expect him to. He’s working really, really hard. He’s got probably different, in terms of the collective skill and athleticism, than anybody we’ve had the last two years, to be honest. Just that size — he’s 6-6, he’s got a seven-foot wingspan, man. He rebounds it as well as anybody that we’ve probably coached here other than Morez the last two years, but he’s a guard, so it’ll look different. He’s really smart. He’s competitive. He’s unselfish, and he’s a winner. The guy’s a three-time gold medalist already at his young age, so he’s going to bring some pop and some experience to us. A little bit different, but in the same way, a lot of the guys will help us have success.

• Jalen Reed: Jalen Reed is going non-contact today for the first time since he’s been here, so that’s a positive development for us, and we hope because he’s going to provide us some depth inside and is another experienced guy where we don’t necessarily have a ton of experience of guys who’ve played a lot of college basketball games. He’ll be out there [today] with a group of people now. It’s been more individual shooting on the side. He’s been with our trainer a lot, so today he’ll get out there and he’ll be on the court with four other people and cutting and jumping. There will be other bodies around him, but he just won’t be screening and blocking out and stuff like that.

• Marcus Moller: I probably shouldn’t speak on Marcus’ situation yet. He literally just showed up here yesterday, and I don’t even know if he’s seen our doctors. Obviously, he’s got a unique situation, so I probably should just hold on commenting on him until at least I know what our doctors feel about where he is. Maybe get back to you on him.

• On playing big again, and the Final Four teams being very tall: I don’t know if I’ve really thought about it form that perspective. I’m aware that the bigger teams have been more successful recently, but this thing kind of cycles. Five years ago, I don’t know what it looked like. But we have the potential to be big. We can play in a variety of ways. But Elliot’s Cadeau’s going to be on the court for us; he’s not that big, and I’m not that worried about it. So we’ll see again how this team evolves over the summer and into the fall, and then we’ll put the best groupings of guys out there that we can to give us the best chance to win each night.

• Expectations for trip to Europe: I just want to see how much they lean into what’s been established as our culture and the way we play stylistically. It’s been a really fun brand of basketball — pretty unselfish. I think we’ve been one of the higher assist rate teams in the country. We’ve been one of the fastest-playing teams, and so just continue to get our guys to catch up to speed. Part of that is getting in great shape this summer, which sometimes takes a little bit longer for the younger guys than for the guys who’ve been around, just because they’ve never worked this hard. They’ve worked hard, and they feel like they still work hard, but there’s another level to get to once you step into college, and certainly at this level of college basketball. Just learning the style of play, and then finding different combinations. We’ll tinker with lineups. I wouldn’t overreact to the box scores, to be honest. We’re going to be experimenting with different groupings. To be honest, I feel really good about the top four, the more experienced guys, and so a lot of for me is a discovery on like who’s five through eight or nine. The only way to figure that out is to put them out there, and sometimes you put five of them out there together and see who works the best, who rebounds the most, who talks the most. We can make adjustments from timeout to timeout, so there will be a lot of experimenting on that trip for us to get back and do some downloading of what we learned.

• Expectations for Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney: I just need them to be consistent. I need them to be consistently competitive, need them to lead. They’re probably going to be asked to score a little bit more than they did last year, but the other team has a say in how we play also, and I never don’t take that into account. If a team’s going to double Elliot Cadeau, which they didn’t do a ton of last year because we had so many weapons, then maybe he doesn’t have as many opportunities to score. Maybe his assists go up. Trey was probably fairly low, much lower on the scouting reports last year than he will be this year. So, coming off the bench and being a guy who was a quick offense guy — as a starter, it’s going to look different, and the coverages he sees. I want those guys to take the game as it comes to them, not really force it but allow the pieces around them to elevate their impact on the game. But we need to consistently defend and be vocal and be leaders and continue to set the tone on what Michigan basketball looks like, feels like and plays like every single night.

• Does Michigan have the pieces to run it back and win it all: I think at all levels of basketball, guard play is really important. I’d argue we have one of the top three to five backcourts in the country. We’ve got the reigning Final Four Most Outstanding Player and a guy who probably had as efficient of a year in Trey as you could imagine him having. That’s a good place to start. But then you have some really good frontcourt pieces. And we don’t have the depth of size that we had. I don’t anticipate — although I wouldn’t put it past some of our development plan — that we’ll have three top-12 picks a year from now, but we still have a lot of talent. We have a coaching staff that’s experienced and capable of putting good game plans together and making guys get better over the course of a season. So, that gives me confidence that between now and December we’ll be a lot better and from December to March we’ll continue to improve.

• Sideline demeanor: I’m respectful to officicals. Those guys have a hard job to do. We’re going to disagree probably 50 percent of the time, but that’s OK. I think they go out there and do their best My job is to focus on coaching our team the best I can, putting our guys in the best positions. The officials — I even tell my 13-year-old son that officials don’t lose games. We’re not going to be an excuse-making program. Never have been. Won’t be under my watch. I look forward to seeing how our guys make the adjustments on how the games are officiated. I’m not super demonstrative. I’m not a clipboard-breaker … often. I mean,. I can’t say I’ve never broken one, but I’m fairly calm, confident. And I feel like we’ll prepare our guys in a way that the job will be done when the game starts.

• Since there are some unproven pieces on the team, could they lose some games early and then ramp up: I try not to predict. I’ll let you guys do that. The schedule will be set at some point, and we’re going to attack game one the best we can. And when that game’s over, we’re going to watch the film, learn from it and move on to the next one. And that’ll be the approach. We certainly hope that we’re better over the course of time — over the course of a game, over the course of a week, over the course of a month — than we are when that period of time started, but predicting wins and losses and how the team will evolve … A couple things that happened this past year is we stayed fairly healthy. It’s been a big bonus of us thanks to Chris Williams and Matt Aldred. It’s been a big part of us. I think Penn State rolled in here last year with five guys. Like, that wasn’t a good strategy. There were a lot of ways to try to beat us, but having five guys out there for a game wasn’t it. So I try not to get into predictions and stuff like that, because it’s irrelevant. That doesn’t help, and nobody cares.

• If Quinn Costello is actually taller than the 6-10 he was listed at when he signed: He’s 6-10, but every time I kind of walk in there, I look and see if he has shoes on, because he does look like he’s growing. I don’t know if we’re measured him in the last couple weeks, but I think the first day he got here he measured at 6-10 with shoes on. Now, maybe he’s just filling out some so it looks like he’s standing taller, but that’s another young man that as a young guy you should expect to see on the court a lot, helping us.

• If last year was a ‘normal team,’ would Ricky Liburd had played, and expectations for him this season: Ricky, Winters, Malick, Oscar. A little bit of this is like we became a super team over the course of the year. There was a lot of talk about how good we were going to be last summer, and then sort of to start the season there were some question marks, because we didn’t play great, and then we went to Vegas and we became the Monstars again. And then sometime in January, we kind of normalized. We were predicted to lose — to be the first one-seed to lose. People thought we’d lose to Saint Louis. We were predicted that we’d lose to Alabama, maybe because of their three-point shooting. And, I don’t name the journalist — he’ll know if he watches this — but I talked to a buddy the night before we played Arizona, and he said he didn’t see a way that we could beat Arizona. And I’m like, ‘Wait, a second. You don’t see a way we could win the game? Like, you watched this all year, and you don’t think maybe we could just make 15 threes and get hot?’ But he said, ‘I’ve watched them a lot, and I just don’t see it.’ My point is, on a normal team, yes, a lot of those guys would have had more opportunities. Last year’s team played so well together that it was hard to even play just nine — but it’s hard to get past that, honestly.

• On if Michigan beat Arizona: I think so.