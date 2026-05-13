Morez Johnson Jr. has worked out with new Michigan big J.P. Estrella: 'I don't think he was able to showcase what he can do'

CHICAGO — Michigan Wolverines basketball changed the game by starting two seven-footers in 2024-25 in Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin, which piqued the interest of big men in the NCAA transfer portal. Head coach Dusty May landed three elite frontcourt pieces last offseason — Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara — and developed them into superstars all destined to become first-round NBA Draft choices.