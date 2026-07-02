Newsstand: Former Michigan star Moritz Wagner signs with Brooklyn Nets

Tweets Of The Day

Former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner, who led the Wolverines to the national championship game in 2018, has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Wagner, who played with his brother Franz Wagner in Orlando, spent the last five full seasons with the Magic, after being traded in the middle of the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Wagner was coming off an ACL injury and averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Free agent Moe Wagner has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. The deal contains a mutual option guaranteeing the $19M while allowing either side to opt-in (not opt-out) along with having a conversation about doing a new contract next… pic.twitter.com/IVZbZiUprq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

When Morez Johnson Jr. was picked No. 9 overall by the Dallas Mavericks:

The moment Rez heard his name called! pic.twitter.com/P0CkrsRGVY — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 1, 2026

When Yaxel Lendeborg was picked No. 11 overall by the Golden State Warriors:

The moment Yax heard his name called! pic.twitter.com/bLbCYjcMkx — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 1, 2026

When Aday Mara was picked No. 12 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder:

The moment Aday heard his name called! pic.twitter.com/haFJN0SDCD — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 1, 2026

Former Michigan running back Blake Corum, who’s entering his third season with the Los Angeles Rams, is putting in serious offseason work.

Blake Corum putting in serious offseason work with just 29 days until training camp 😤 pic.twitter.com/FaRQE5WzrP — FTN (@FTNFantasy) June 30, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“They’re so open to being coached and showing up each and every day willing to work on a new technique, a new aspect of fundamental football. It’s fun. I think fans should be excited about what they’re about to see from these guys.”

— Michigan linebackers coach Alex Whittingham on his position group (via ‘In The Trenches’ with Jon Jansen)

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Michigan linebackers standing out, including one who’s ‘going to be special’

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball has its big three, now it must secure the next three

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The 3-2-1: Dusty May conversations and what changed, thoughts on a Boynton hire, more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Commitment preview and prediction for 5-star Michigan CB target Joshua Dobson

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Good news and bad news for Michigan football heading into 2026 season