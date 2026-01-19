Michigan basketball moves up in AP poll following wins over Washington, Oregon

Michigan Wolverines basketball has moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll top 25 rankings after winning two games on the West Coast, beating Washington (82-72) and Oregon (81-71).

Previously ranked No. 2, Iowa State dropped seven spots to No. 9 after losing two road games last week, at Kansas (84-63) and Cincinnati (79-70). The Cyclones were one of three teams ahead of Michigan last week.

Arizona is the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 61 first-place votes. Here’s the full top 10: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 UConn, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Duke, No. 6 Houston, No. 7 Nebraska, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 Michigan State.

While it’s been on the cusp most of the season, Michigan hasn’t been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since the Jan. 28, 2013 release. The Wolverines were No. 1 that season for one week, falling to Indiana at the end of it and dropping down to No. 3.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 16-1 with its next game coming Tuesday night against Indiana.

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams currently in the top 25, joined by No. 4 Purdue, No. 7 Nebraska, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 11 Illinois.

The Wolverines play road games against Purdue (Feb. 17) and Illinois (Feb. 27), a home-and-home with Michigan State (Jan. 30 in East Lansing; March 8 in Ann Arbor) and will host Nebraska (Jan. 27).

Coming out of the eighth week of the college basketball season, Michigan is the No. 1 team on KenPom, ranking fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency and second on defense. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the NET rankings, with five quad 1 wins (TCU, San Diego State, Auburn, Gonzaga, Washington).

Head coach Dusty May is pleased with the way his team performed on the West Coast, ahead of a three-game home stand with tilts against Indiana, Ohio State and Nebraska.

“Very productive,” May said on ‘Inside Michigan Basketball’ when asked to describe the road trip. “These guys, they’re experience probably matters too much to us, but for all of our team to come out and experience the two Pacific Northwest states — a lot of them have never been here before — and see where a guy like [freshman guard/forward] Winters Grady is from … Yeah, I think overall a really cool experience outside of basketball, and then when you can leave with two double-digit road wins on the West Coast, we’re not taking that for granted, especially when you’re playing against programs like these two and a legendary, Hall of Fame coach like [Oregon’s] Coach [Dana] Altman.”

College basketball AP poll top 25 rankings

1. Arizona (61 first-place votes)

2. UConn

3. Michigan

4. Purdue

5. Duke

6. Houston

7. Nebraska

8. Gonzaga

9. Iowa State

10. Michigan State

11. Illinois

12. Texas Tech

13. BYU

14. Virginia

15. Vanderbilt

16. Florida

17. Alabama

18. Clemson

19. Kansas

20. Arkansas

21. Georgia

22. North Carolina

23. Louisville

24. Saint Louis

25. Miami Ohio