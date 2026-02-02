Michigan basketball moves up in AP poll following two top-10 wins

Michigan Wolverines basketball has moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll top 25 rankings for a third-straight week, following wins over a pair of then-top-10 teams in Nebraska (No. 5) and Michigan State (No. 7).

Michigan passed Connecticut, which is now No. 3, despite the Huskies winning two games last week (Providence, Creighton). The Huskies are 21-1 overall and have won 17-consecutive games, 11-0 in the Big East.

Arizona is the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 59 first-place votes. Here’s the full top 10: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 UConn, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Illinois, No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 8 Houston, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Michigan State.

While it’s been on the cusp most of the season, Michigan hasn’t been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since the Jan. 28, 2013 release. The Wolverines were No. 1 that season for one week, falling to Indiana at the end of it and dropping down to No. 3.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 20-1 with its next game coming Thursday night against Penn State. The Wolverines won 72-70 in Happy Valley in the first meeting.

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams currently in the top 25 — all ranked in the top 12 —joined by No. 5 Illinois, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 12 Purdue.

The Wolverines will play at Purdue (Feb. 17) and at Illinois (Feb. 27). The return game against Michigan State is March 8 in Ann Arbor, the regular season finale.

Coming out of the ninth week of the college basketball season, Michigan is the No. 1 team on KenPom, ranking ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency and first on defense. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the NET rankings, with an 8-0 record in Quad 1 games (TCU, San Diego State, Auburn, Gonzaga, Washington, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan State).

“We’re very proud of the way we responded to a very challenging, tough week,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said Monday. “Over the midway point — we just passed the midway point — of the Big Ten season, so we have a lot of work to do. But we’re excited to get back after it and solve some puzzles that we have and get a little bit better.”

College basketball AP poll

1. Arizona (59 first-place votes)

2. Michigan

3. UConn

4. Duke

5. Illinois

6. Gonzaga

7. Iowa State

8. Houston

9. Nebraska

10. Michigan State

11. Kansas

12. Purdue

13. Texas Tech

14. North Carolina

15. Vanderbilt

16. BYU

17. Florida

18. Virginia

19. Saint Louis

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. St. John’s

23. Miami Ohio

24. Louisville

25. Tennessee