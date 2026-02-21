Newsstand: Michigan opens as favorite over Duke

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite over Duke tonight in Washington D.C., per BetMGM. The Wolverines and Blue Devils will tip off from Capital One Arena at 6:35 p.m. ET on ESPN. Here are some pregame notes, courtesy of the U-M program:

and 18 days (4,463 days). In that last meeting on Dec. 3, 2013, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Cameron Indoor Stadium, No. 22 Michigan pushed the entire game, but No. 10 Duke prevailed 79-69. Michigan is 8-22 all-time against Duke. U-M is 0-6 in neutral-site games.

15 days (6,283 days). After falling 71-56 to the Blue Devils in the 2K Sports Classic semifinal at MSG, the Wolverines got a second chance nearly two weeks later in Ann Arbor and capitalized, upsetting the fourth-ranked Blue Devils, 73-71. The DC showdown marks the 15th meeting with both teams ranked; U-M is 5-9.

The DC showdown is the seventh when both teams in the top five; U-M is 2-4.

1) Dec. 21, 1963 — No. 3 U-M vs. No. 5 Duke (W, 83-67; +16) in Ann Arbor

2) March 20, 1964 — No. 2 U-M vs. No. 3 Duke (L, 91-80; -11) in NCAA

3) Dec. 5, 1964 — No. 1 U-M at No. 5 Duke (W, 86-79; +7) in Durham

4) Dec. 21, 1965 — No. 3 U-M vs. No. 1 Duke (L, 100-93; -7) in Detroit

5) Dec. 5, 1992 — No. 1 U-M at No. 4 Duke (L, 79-68; -11) in Durham

6) Dec. 11, 1993 — No. 3 U-M vs. No. 4 Duke (L, 73-63; -10) in Ann Arbor

“They have great academics, and they produce great running backs every year.”

— 2027 running back recruit Jeremy Adeyanju on Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

