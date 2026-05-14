CHICAGO — TheWolverine.com is at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis for the NBA Combine. Michigan has three players participating, but we also interviewed former opponents such as Duke's Cameron Boozer, Purdue's Braden Smith, UConn's Tarris Reed Jr., Wisconsin's John Blackwell, Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie, St. John's University's Dillon Mitchell, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., Iowa's Bennett Stirtz and more, as well as former signee Christian Anderson Jr., who ended up at Texas Tech.