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Behind enemy lines: Michigan opponents talk Dusty May, title team — 'it was crazy how good they were'

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie46 minutes agoCSayf23
Michigan Wolverines basketball played against Bennett Stirtz, Cameron Boozer, Braden Smith and Labaron Philon Jr. last season. (Photos by USA TODAY Sports Images)
Michigan Wolverines basketball played against Bennett Stirtz, Cameron Boozer, Braden Smith and Labaron Philon Jr. last season. (Photos by USA TODAY Sports Images)

CHICAGO — TheWolverine.com is at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis for the NBA Combine. Michigan has three players participating, but we also interviewed former opponents such as Duke's Cameron Boozer, Purdue's Braden Smith, UConn's Tarris Reed Jr., Wisconsin's John Blackwell, Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie, St. John's University's Dillon Mitchell, Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr., Iowa's Bennett Stirtz and more, as well as former signee Christian Anderson Jr., who ended up at Texas Tech.

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