Newsstand: Former Michigan coaches, players and Cade Cunningham share support for Mike Boynton Jr.

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan officially promoted Mike Boynton Jr. from interim head coach to permanent head coach, signing him to a two-year deal. Boynton was endorsed by former Michigan coaches and players, as well as Detroit Pistons All-NBA guard Cade Cunningham. Here are their quotes from the press release:

Dusty May, Dallas Mavericks Head Coach

You couldn’t ask for a better person to lead Michigan basketball. Mike has poured everything he has into this program from the day he got here. He’s an outstanding coach, an even better person, and our players believe in him because they see the work he puts in every single day. I’m incredibly proud of him and excited for Mike, Jen, Ace and Zoe. There’s nobody more deserving of this opportunity, and I know he’ll do an outstanding job leading this program.

John Beilein, Retired Michigan Men’s Basketball Coach

Mike Boynton is an excellent coach who already has valuable experience as a head coach at the high major level. He absolutely is the right guy at the right time to become the next head men’s basketball coach at Michigan.

I sense his connection to the guys on this roster will allow Mike to get the best out of these young men. I have talked with Mike several times over his two seasons at Michigan and have always been impressed with his knowledge of the game, his personality, and his relationship with the staff and players. I believe Mike will get the most out of this very talented team. As always, I will be rooting for Mike and his Michigan team this season. Go Blue!

Yaxel Lendeborg, Consensus All-American, Big Ten Player of the Year and NCAA National Champion at Michigan, and Current Golden State Warriors Forward

Coach Boynton has been there for me since day one. He challenged me, believed in me and always pushed me to be my best. He played a huge role in everything we accomplished this season. Seeing him become the head coach is awesome because I know how much he cares about Michigan and everyone in this program. I know he’s going to do a great job.

Cade Cunningham, 2021 No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick, NBA All-Star with the Detroit Pistons and Former Oklahoma State Standout under Boynton

Coach Boynton has had a huge impact on my life. He believed in me, trusted me and pushed me to become the best version of myself. I’m incredibly happy for him and his family because I know how much this opportunity means to all of them. Michigan is getting an outstanding coach, but even more importantly, they’re getting an incredible person. Nobody deserves this opportunity more, and I can’t wait to see everything he accomplishes.

Terry Mills, 1989 National Champion and Current Men’s Basketball Radio Analyst

One of the best parts about being around the program is getting to know people like Mike Boynton. He’s genuine, he cares about the players, and he’s a basketball guy through and through. I’m really happy for him because he’s earned this opportunity. Michigan is getting a coach who’s going to represent the program the right way.

A championship foundation. A familiar leader.



Mike Boynton Jr. has been appointed head coach of Michigan Men’s Basketball.



Read more about the next chapter in Ann Arbor. ⬇️ https://t.co/RRpjUwYEnH#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JQmm2giggo — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 10, 2026

Jeff Goodman, a reporter for Field of 68, sheds some light on Michigan’s deal with Boynton.

REACTION to Mike Boynton's deal with Michigan 👀



"On the surface, this is a two-year deal. But, it's still kind of an interim deal. The tag is lifted, but if he doesn't do well this year, it doesn't prohibit Michigan from moving on" – @GoodmanHoops



🎥: https://t.co/8gi2huPmnc pic.twitter.com/qViwt8PiwE — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 10, 2026

A look at Michigan’s roster with Mike Boynton Jr. in charge. Every player has announced they’re staying with the program, with the exception of junior guard L.J. Cason, who’s yet to say either way what he will do next. The transfer portal will open for U-M players next week.

Mike Boynton Jr. is officially the head coach for the Wolverines next season 🔥



Can Michigan go back-to-back with this roster? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WkcgIK0TTc — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 10, 2026

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry discussed his excitement to play with former Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

“He looks very confident, poised, competitive. He’s a champion”

– Steph Curry on Yaxel Lendeborg



via IG/gsw.network pic.twitter.com/RsMFnhuKC4 — Barstool Michigan (@BarstoolUofM) July 10, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I love football so much. I’ve been playing since second grade, and I want to take that as far as I possibly can. And then another extremely important thing to me is education and what the school offers and what the degree holds.”

— Rivals300 LB Liam Conlon to The Wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 LB Liam Conlon building ‘awesome’ connection with Michigan

• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: ‘Wizard’ Jason Beck, the A.D. investigation, Michigan hoops and more: INSIDE THE FORT

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: 5 tight end targets to know

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham cracks ESPN’s top 10 head coach rankings

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball: Mike Boynton Jr. officially named head coach, interim tag removed