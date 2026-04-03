The Wolverine Basketball Show: Arizona overview, keys to a Michigan win in Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie gives an overview of Arizona and its personnel, provides keys to a Michigan win and gives a prediction for the Final Four.

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Sayfie began with some observations from Michigan’s practice that was open to the public Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.