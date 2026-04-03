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The Wolverine Basketball Show: Arizona overview, keys to a Michigan win in Final Four

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie04/03/26CSayf23

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball ShowClayton Sayfie gives an overview of Arizona and its personnel, provides keys to a Michigan win and gives a prediction for the Final Four.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.
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Sayfie began with some observations from Michigan’s practice that was open to the public Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.