Podcast: Big Ten Tournament preview and predictions, path to No. 1 overall, All-Big Ten honors, Dusty May ranks fourth among CBB coaches

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas preview Michigan Wolverines basketball in the Big Ten Tournament, and predict who will be in the championship game of the event. They then discuss the path to the No. 1 overall seed, the All-Big Ten awards and Dusty May ranking fourth among college basketball coaches per USA TODAY.

Estimated time stamps for each topic are below:

(00:00) Intro

(00:06) Big Ten Tournament preview

(23:07) Big Ten Tournament predictions

(25:52) Big Ten awards and honors

The hosts began by discussing their favorite Michigan moments in the Big Ten Tourmanent. Balas turned to 2018, when the Wolverines won the event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“To see [Jon] Teske do that in that environment was unbelievable,” Balas said of Teske stepping up in the championship game win over Purdue. “I was writing the story at 1:30 in the morning, one of our great subscribers, Jeff Walters, I was in his apartment, him and his wife, Sophie, and I was looking at the Empire State Building lit up in maize and blue after that. I was writing the story and saying, ‘Man, it doesn’t get any better than this.’ That was amazing, and then of course the Washington D.C. trip, too. There are so many, guys, because Michigan has been pretty good in this tournament over the yeas.”