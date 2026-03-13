The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's win over Ohio State, previewing Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Ill. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie breaks down a 71-67 Michigan win over Ohio State and previews the Big Ten Tournament semifinal matchup with Wisconsin.

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