The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's win over McNeese State

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 112-71 win over McNeese State Monday night at Crisler Center to improve to 12-0 overall before heading back into Big Ten play Friday night against USC.

Sayfie broke down yet another Michigan win by a large margin, with the feeling that the Wolverines are inevitably going to win most games like this.

“Happy birthday, Dusty May,” Sayfie said. “Michigan head coach turning 50 years old on December 30th, which is Tuesday here in about an hour and a half from when we’re recording, it’ll be about midnight. And his team gets another win. He’s betting getting these types of presents all season long.

“What a win for Michigan. A lot of people missed the first seven points from the Wolverines’ because of Big Ten Plus. There was a point in the game when the feed went out for a little bit. You missed four points. This team scores so much that one minute means you’re missing multiple highlights. But, regardless, even though the stream was somewhat of a disaster, Michigan pulls out yet another impressive victory over a McNeese State team that is a good team. They’re still within the top 70 now, even after that huge loss, on KenPom. They entered the day No. 62 on KenPom, so that’s a quality win, a quad 2 win for Michigan, as it stands right now. McNeese entered the day No. 46 in the NET rankings. So, this is a team that’s expected to make the NCAA Tournament. Maybe they’ll be a 13-seed. They were a 12 last year and knocked off Clemson. This is a capable team, even under Billy Armstrong, who took over after Will Wade left for North Carolina State.”