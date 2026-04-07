The Wolverine Basketball Show: Champs! Reacting to Michigan's win over UConn, second-ever title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie is at Lucas Oil Stadium to react to a 69-63 national championship game win for Michigan over UConn, capturing the program’s second-ever title.

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