The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's loss to Purdue, NCAA Tournament draw

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie breaks down an 80-72 Michigan loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament championship game and looks ahead to the NCAA Tournament draw, which pits the Maize and Blue as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest with a first-round game against either UMBC or Howard.

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