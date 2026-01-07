The Wolverine Basketball Show: Breaking down Michigan's narrow victory over Penn State

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 74-72 win over Penn State Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center to improve to 14-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten.

Sayfie broke down how Michigan — at long last — was challenged by an opponent on the scoreboard.

“Finally, and it’s something that we’ve been talking about on this show quite a bit, there was a game that wasn’t like all the other ones,” Sayfie said. “And it’s almost exciting, in a way, to dissect it, and knowing that Michigan’s going to be tested at some point this year, including in the NCAA Tournament … whenever that is. If it’s the Elite Eight, then it’s the Elite Eight. If it’s the Final Four, it’s the Final Four. If it’s the national title game, however far they can go, they’re going to play an opponent that can challenge them. And you kinda look at a blue print, what can the opponent do and look for when facing Michigan to try to have some success. If you’re Michigan, what can they look for in a close game that they can hang their hat on and rely on. So, there is a lot to take from this basketball game.

“Michigan finishes this night off with a two-point win over Penn State. You had the look at the buzzer from Freddie Dilione V that hit off the back iron, Nimari Burnett was in his face after a switch. Yaxel Lendeborg was on him to begin the possession, had really done a good job on Dilione, who can hit some tough shots. He hit some throughout the game. But second to last possession, Yaxel had a hand in the face on a mid-range jump shot that didn’t go from Dilione. So, the Wolverines pull this one out. Yaxel Lendeborg said after the game that Michigan took them a little bit lightly in this one, and you could kind of see that. The intensity level — I think Penn State was playing at a 10/10 and Michigan was more like a 6/10, at least from their standard. Because we’ve seen this Michigan team fight really hard throughout the season — the relentless intensity, every single night, no matter the score.”