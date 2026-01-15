The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's win over Washington

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 82-72 win over Washington Saturday night in Seattle to move to 15-1 overall and 5-1 in Big Ten play.

Sayfie broke down the importance of Michigan’s win over Washington, a Quad 1 victory.

“It was a late night for Michigan basketball out in Seattle, but they come away with an 82-72 win over the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle,” Sayfie said. “Michigan leads by 12 in the first half. It was nine at halftime — 39-30. And yet Washington just kind of stuck in this game. It was a single digit game for most of it, despite Michigan leading for over 36 minutes. Didn’t feel like they really had control of it, until a late surge with under four minutes to go. Michigan gets out to a 15 point lead with three minutes to go. They’re kind of rocking and rolling there toward the end. You had an Aday Mara potential goaltend that probably was a goaltend but it wasn’t called a goaltend. Made up for a goaltend they called earlier in the game on Morez Johnson Jr. that wasn’t a goaltend. Dusty May challenges it, Michigan doesn’t get the call there. It’s becoming increasingly tough to get the correct calls on these challenges, it seems like. It might be something they’ve got to reevaluate.

“Mara gets that block. Roddy Gayle comes down, leads the break for Michigan for some points and they kind of just start to pull away there, deliver the kill shot on Washington in this game. It’s a Quad 1 win for the Michigan Wolverines. Washington entered the game No. 55 in the NET rankings. Of course, if you’re on the road, it’s Quad 1 if the team you’re playing is in the top 75 — if the home team is in the top 75. This was a Quad 1 opportunity, loss, for Washington, since Michigan is in the top 30 — Michigan No. 1 in the NET rankings.”