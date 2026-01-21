The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's win over Indiana

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 86-72 win over Indiana Tuesday night at Crisler Center to advance to 17-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

Sayfie started by discussing Michigan’s defensive intensity in the context of the Wolverines coming off their two games out West, beating Washington and Oregon each by 10 points.

“Wolverines coming off that West Coast trip, and that is kind of part of the subplot here with this game,” Sayfie said. “Michigan gets delayed a little bit with some travel issues late Saturday night. Dusty May said they didn’t get in their beds until probably 2 or 3 in the morning, and it was a pretty quick turnaround. They delayed their Sunday schedule due to some of those issues, decided to start doing some things Sunday afternoon. And then, next thing you know, it’s 7 o’clock — 7:02 — tipping off at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, against an Indiana team that played Saturday at home against Iowa, and really lost a tough game there.

“Usually, when you come off of a travel across multiple time zones like that, the Big Ten is giving teams Saturday to Wednesday. This time, it’s Saturday to Tuesday. And Dusty May did not complain about that at all. He said it’s an honor because it was likely due to television, they wanted us against Indiana. Of course, this game on streaming, but regardless they wanted that time window for Michigan. So, no excuses, but it was part of it.

“The effort and energy that Michigan had to begin this game was absolutely off the charts. The defensive end, the crowd was getting into it. They’re jumping out on guys after a switch and they’re just harassing the ball. I thought they executed extremely well against Indiana’s offense, which has a bunch of off-ball movement, a bunch of off-ball screening. It’s tough to stay with those guys. You don’t know exactly what they’re going to do, especially some of them that are experienced in this system, and Darian DeVries brought a lot of guys with him.

“Indiana begins this game missing their first 8 shots from the field. They did not score until the 14:29 mark in the first half. They started off, even though they hit that 1 shot, 1-of-15 from the field in the first 10 minutes. You don’t see that every day. It is worth noting that Indiana scored only 2 points in the first seven minutes of the game on Saturday against Iowa, trailed the entire way, clawed back a little bit and then the wheels just fell off late in that second half. They fell apart.”