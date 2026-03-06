The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's 71-68 win over Iowa

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to a 71-68 Michigan win over Iowa Thursday night in Iowa City to advance to 28-2 overall and 18-1 in conference play.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!

Sayfie broke down this Michigan win, which was a nail biter.

“Let’s dive into this one,” Sayfie started. “We didn’t have a court storming in Iowa City on Thursday night. Michigan’s able to weather a storm. It was a frustrating game. Twelve turnovers in the first half. Iowa getting away with murder, in terms of physicality on defense, grabbing guys, hand checking, all sorts of stuff. But the Wolverines finally kind of settled in. They built a 10-point lead in the second half, and then of course, it had to get cut down until it was a tie game. But Michigan in the final minute out-executes Iowa in what was a really raucous atmosphere and they pull out the win — their 28th of the season.

“I mean, going undefeated on the road is a testament to so many different things. Level of talent, of course, is No. 1, because that’s where everything starts. Great coaching. Just connectivity. I mean, pretty cool, first game without L.J. Cason, and all of the guys — some of them got off the bus with the No. 2 L.J. Cason jerseys — and they were warming up with those in early warmups. I knew Yaxel Lendeborg would do it, but the whole team, it’s just a cool thing. L.J. was there on the bench, and seemed to be super pumped about the win. And they wanted to win it for L.J., and now that’s going to be a part of their rallying cry going forward. We saw how far that took Louisville in the NCAA Tournament with the Kevin Ware injury back in 2013. We all saw it first hand. Not to bring that up, but I guess I just did. But still, this can be something that, yes, Michigan is adjusting right now, they’re in that period as they try to get past this and figure out what the new normal in the rotation is going to look like, the backup point guard minutes, all those things. But there can be some silver linings to it.”