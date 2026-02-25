The Wolverine Basketball Show: Big Ten champs! Reacting to Michigan's win over Minnesota

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 77-67 win over Minnesota Tuesday night at Crisler Center to advance to 26-2 overall and 16-1 in Big Ten play and clinch at least a share of a regular season conference championship.

Sayfie began by discussing Michigan’s Big Ten championship.

“They get back on the right side of things after a 68-63 loss to Duke Saturday in Washington D.C., and the Wolverines, under Dusty May, after winning a Big Ten Tournament championship a year ago, are Big Ten regular season champs. They clinch a share of the title with a win tonight. Any one win in the remainder of the Big Ten season and they will clinch an outright title. Just remarkable what they’ve done here. At Illinois, at Iowa, Michigan State at home — those are the three remaining games. Tough games, but you get one of those, and you’re outright Big Ten champions two years after the disaster that was the final year of the Juwan Howard era.

“I feel like a lot of times this year we’ve kind of looked back in some of these shows and I’ve written about it a lot. And, last season, it was kind of the same thing. They make the Sweet 16, they win the Big Ten Tournament. The big wins they had in the regular season. It’s like, man, the turnaround under Dusty May. But now it feels a little bit more routine, and it shouldn’t. You should celebrate the heck out of this thing. Winning a Big Ten regular season title for the first time since 2021, second time since 2014 — there was kind of a long drought there. They won it two years before that in 2012 — that was a share. This is going to feel closer to 2014, when it was an outright title for Michigan by three games. It could be something just like that. Michigan has just one Big Ten loss.”