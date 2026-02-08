The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's 82-61 win over Ohio State

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie breaks down Michigan’s 82-61 win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon in Columbus to advance to 22-1 overall and 12-1 in Big Ten play.

Sayfie broke down the importance of Michigan’s win and how the Wolverines got it done on the road.

“A dominant Michigan win over Ohio State,” Sayfie said. “As Jim Harbaugh said back in 2022 to his group of warriors in the locker room — he said, ‘There’s nothing better than singing ‘The Victors’ in Columbus. And that’s exactly what Dusty May’s crew got to do on Sunday afternoon. They’re 22-1 overall, they’re 12-1 in the Big Ten. And, with Illinois going down to Michigan State in East Lansing on Saturday night, Michigan remains in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, at least a game in the loss column better than every single team in the conference at this point. The clear favorite to win the Big Ten right now. Still a long way to go — still some tough battles to go, at Illinois, at Purdue, the Duke game is at least going to take something out of you. It won’t — win or lose — benefit or hurt you in the Big Ten race, of course. And then a season ending game against Michigan State, which now remains with just three losses in conference play. They lost to Minnesota earlier this week. So, Wolverines in the driver’s seat and continue to find different ways to win.

“That’s kind of where I want to start in this game, because I think it’s a stark contrast to last year. Last year, things had to go in a certain way and follow a certain script for Michigan to win. … This year, Michigan finds different ways to win and dominate. Winning by 21 points on the road at a rival doesn’t happen every day, or every year.”