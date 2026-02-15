The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's win over UCLA

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie breaks down Michigan’s 86-56 win over UCLA Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center to advance to 24-1 overall and 14-1 in Big Ten play.

Sayfie broke down the Wolverines’ huge win over UCLA on alumni day in Ann Arbor, where former championship teams were honored.

“They had their 37th and 38th half of the season with 40-plus points this season,” Sayfie said. “In the second half, they scored 46 compared to UCLA’s 18. After some issues defensively and on the defensive glass in the first half, Michigan tightened it up and continued to play efficient offense, except they took it to another level and started to hit everything — 18-of-23 shooting from the field in the second half. Four offensive rebounds. They were 6 of 9 from the free throw line in the second half, but they got offensive rebounds twice after missed free throws. So, pretty much a perfect half on offense, and essentially a perfect half on defense and in defensive rebounding, as well.

“You had some second chance points from UCLA in the second half, but it was interesting, talking to Nimari Burnett after this game, he said the Michigan players got into the locker room, and the things they said to themselves, amping themselves up like, ‘Hey, we need to do this. We need to do that.’ Those conversations were exactly what the coaches came in and said to them at halftime. That speaks to how smart this team is, mature they are. They still had confidence and belief. And they were up two at home. I mean, you should have all the confidence in the world. But they felt like they could’ve played a lot better — and then they actually went out and played a lot better in the second half, which is not easy to do for most teams. But for this team, they made it look easy in the second half. And how demoralizing that must be if you’re on the other side of this thing.”