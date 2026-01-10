The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's first loss of the season, 91-88 to Wisconsin

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie reacts to Michigan’s 91-88 loss to Wisconsin Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center to fall to 14-1 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten.

“Michigan loses for the first time this year, and we saw this almost happen on Tuesday night at Penn State,” Sayfie said. “It finally does happen Saturday here in Ann Arbor. And the Wolverines haven’t played all that well their last few games. The USC game, they win by 30, but some things didn’t go exactly the way they wanted them to. I didn’t think they executed as well as they would’ve liked. And then the Penn State game was what that was, escaping at the end. And then this one — Michigan surrendering 15 made threes. I want to talk about the defense, but one of those games where you had a little bit of everything that contributed to it. Some foul trouble in the first half, a mismatch problem inherently with Wisconsin — when you look at them playing five guys who can shoot. I won’t call them all shooters, but five guys that can shoot at pretty much all times. There were four minutes in this game where they didn’t have five guys on the court that had made two or more threes coming into the game on the season.

“So, that matchup — a team that shoots a lot of threes and has guys that can do it all over the floor, that can spread you out, Michigan being a massive team, that’s inherently a mismatch. And then that team catching fire for 15 threes — that had to happen for Michigan to lose, as well.

And then just the intensity level — not exactly what they wanted. The behind the scenes stuff of Dusty May saying after the game that they had three practices before this game, and two of them were not up to their standard. One of them was, but he told his players, ‘We can’t be a team that has one out of three good practices.’ So, now they have some things to correct here, a couple days before flies out to Seattle for the game against Washington on Wednesday.”