The Wolverine Basketball Show: Final Four bound! Reacting to Michigan's win over Tennessee

CHICAGO, Ill. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down a 95-62 Michigan Wolverines basketball win over Tennessee in the Elite Eight to advance to the Final Four against Arizona.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!