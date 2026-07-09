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Podcast: Latest on Michigan roster and Mike Boynton Jr., football's most anticipated games and best offensive players

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Clayton Sayfie@CSayf23
6h
Mike Boynton Jr.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Mike Boynton Jr. during the Final Four. (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

On this episode of The Wolverine PodcastClayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss the latest with the Michigan basketball roster and Mike Boynton Jr.’s status, before talking about the Wolverines football team. They discuss the four games already sold out, Anthony Broome’s rankings of the top five offensive players on the team and how the program is getting it done on the recruiting trail.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.
The Wolverine Podcast is available on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazon Music and more!

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