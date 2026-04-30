Podcast: Michigan NBA Draft decisions, 2026-27 roster outlook, more Dusty May presser takeaways

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss their takeaways from Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May’s press conference this week.

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The hosts began by breaking down what they heard from Michigan head coach Dusty May at his press conference.

“Already talking about next year, it felt a little bit odd,” Sayfie said.

“It’s going to be weird the next several months when we are struggling for content, because I think, as Anthony said, that might be the last time we get Dusty May for a while,” Balas said. “He seemed a little bit burned out probably with the media stuff, and it’s hard to blame him. You’ve seen him everywhere on YouTube, online. Everywhere you look, there’s some guy, anybody with a microphone, he seems to be doing it — and credit him for that. But he seemed a little bit more I don’t know what the word is, guys. He wasn’t as jovial as he usually is at these press conferences, so hopefully he gets the chance to relax, put his feet up a little bit with a cigar. I know we have about a month and a half of writing to do before I can do that, so hopefully he gets a little bit of downtime this summer.”

“I think that’s just it,” Broome said of the Michigan coach. “I think burnout would be too strong a word, but he always talks about getting to the next thing and his teams getting to the next thing. We talked several times about how those coaches are standing on the court at Lucas Oil Stadium tapping their Apple watches and it’s almost midnight to get right back to work. There will be some downtime that comes. It’s also part of the job. Yeah, it is a little bizarre, because a little over three weeks after that epic season concludes, you’re sitting there talking to him about nine new faces — four that had signed, five that had officially signed this week — that are going to be on next year’s roster. I was kind of surprised we heard from him as early as we did in this offseason, but you talk about getting to the next thing and a lot of stuff to do — cross off that media availability and go from there. But there was a lot to glean from it.”