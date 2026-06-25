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Podcast: Next steps for Mike Boynton Jr., Warde Manuel and Michigan players, historic NBA Draft and five-for-five rule passes

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Clayton Sayfie@CSayf23
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On this episode of The Wolverine PodcastClayton SayfieAnthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss Mike Boynton Jr. officially being named interim head coach and what his next steps are in replacing Dusty May. We then break down Michigan’s historic NBA Draft, fits for each player at their new teams and how the five-for-five rule impacts U-M athletics.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.
The Wolverine Podcast is available on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazon Music and more!

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