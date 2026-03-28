The Wolverine Basketball Show: Previewing Michigan vs. Tennessee in Elite Eight

CHICAGO, Ill. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie previews No. 1 seed Michigan vs. No. 6 seed Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, with the winner to take on No. 1 seed Arizona or No. 2 seed Purdue in the Final Four in Indianapolis.

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