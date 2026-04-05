The Wolverine Basketball Show: Natty bound! Reacting to Michigan's Final Four win over Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome react to and analyze a 91-73 Michigan Wolverines basketball win over Arizona in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game against UConn.

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