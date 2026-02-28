The Wolverine Basketball Show: Outright champs! Reacting to Michigan win over Illinois, with Chris Balas, Anthony Broome live from Champaign

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie is joined by Chris Balas and Anthony Broome, who were both on the court at State Farm Center in Champaign to help recap an 84-70 Michigan basketball win over Illinois Friday night that clinched head coach Dusty May’s crew an outright Big Ten title and improved them to 27-2 overall and 17-1 in conference play.

Balas and Broome shared their thoughts on the environment Michigan was up against tonight.

“Yeah, I need a cigarette, first of all. Right?” Balas joked. “I feel like Lloyd Bridges in Airplane. When you come to an environment like this — we had the students right behind us, they were looking to see who we were covering. This one kid was like waving his flag and hitting me in the head, and I think he did it on purpose. I’m pretty sure he did it on purpose. But I didn’t care. By the end of the game, they were very quiet. It was not, apparently, on the Purdue level, according to our Anthony Broome, but they were here from the get-go. They were getting on Morez Johnson and really giving it to him. He responded with an unbelievable game.

“But everybody did. You could tell the difference in intensity. And when you sit on the floor compared to where we sit, like right up in the rafters at Michigan, you can tell when guys are getting after it. The on-ball defense from Yaxel Lendeborg early really had Illinois second guessing, and it had the crowd kind of taken out of the game, because Michigan was better physically. Not only were they better physically — they were more athletic. I really thought that they took the fight to them, and this place got really quiet at the end. It was kind of fun.

“The Orange Crush, their student section, was seated directly behind us,” Broome noted. “Not even seated. You have students standing directly behind you there. I can’t speak knowledgeably to the conduct or the words of other student sections, but I feel like I need to go to confession for a lot of the things I heard tonight.”