The Wolverine Basketball Show: Elite Eight bound! Reacting to Michigan's win over Alabama

CHICAGO, Ill. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down a 90-77 win over Alabama in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. U-M will take on Tennessee Sunday in the Elite Eight.

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Michigan head coach Dusty May discussed his team’s victory after the game.

“I want to applaud our guys for the second half effort they had, especially considering the first half,” May said. “We played well, went on a little run, and then finished just completely butchered the last two minutes of the first half.

“We were down on ourselves, and we came in, and we regrouped, and our guys had a different level of focus and intensity in the second half.

“I thought we played much smarter, much harder, and much more connected as a group. When you can hold a team like Alabama, who, you know, they’re the leading scoring team in the country, one of the most efficient every single year, we held them to .88 in the second half DER. It was a testament to our guys with how hard they played.”