The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's win over Purdue, Anthony Broome live from Mackey

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie is joined by Anthony Broome, who was in West Lafayette for the game, to recap a 91-80 win over Purdue Tuesday night at Mackey Arena to advance to 25-1 overall and 15-1 in Big Ten play.

Broome joined the show live from West Lafayette, fresh off of talking to Dusty May and Michigan players postgame.

“Let me just start by saying the Mackey experience when you are there are a visiting road team in the Big Ten is out of control. It is the craziest, loudest environment I’ve ever been in, in any sport,” Broome said. “There was a point where, especially early in this game, not to get too ahead of it, but in that first four minutes from the first media timeout, it reached a pitch, in terms of volume, that I had never heard. It was insane. To come in here and do what Michigan did … it was what they did at Breslin, and then some. I’m wildly impressed with all of it.”

“You walk into their trap, you take over their trap,” Sayfie said. “They’ve got their bobbleheads. They’ll go home happy in that way. I said Michigan bullied the bully. You think about this game a year ago, when U-M went there, and U-M beat them in the season series a year ago, 2-1. But it was a different type of game when they went to West Lafayette. They weren’t able to win it. This time, they come out and build a 20-point lead in the first half. Everything went right. You hit 8 threes, 7 guys hit a three. You assisted on 14 of your 16 made buckets. All nine players that got in the game scored. It went exactly the way you wanted it to.”