The Wolverine Basketball Show: Sweet 16 bound! Reacting to Michigan's win over Saint Louis

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball Show, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down a 95-72 Michigan Wolverines basketball win over Saint Louis in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at the KeyBank Center. The Maize and Blue will take on the winner of Alabama and Texas Tech.

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Sayfie and Broome discussed Michigan’s NCAA Tournament dominance over the years, how good Wolverine fans should feel heading into the second weekend (better than at any other point in the last 15-20 years?), Yaxel Lendeborg’s masterpiece and dunk, Elliot Cadeau being the maestro and more.

Here’s what Dusty May said about his team’s win:

“I’m extremely proud to be a part of this team and the way they played ball today against an excellent basketball team, well coached, and to see how well they play together, how well they cover each other, even through the mistakes, they just have each other’s backs,” the Michigan coach said.

“Just glad that we’re able to extend the season with this group. I may coach another 30 years and may not ever be around a better group of people and a more connected group. As a staff, we’re cherishing that every single day.”