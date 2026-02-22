Skip to main content
Michigan
The Wolverine Basketball Show: Reacting to Michigan's loss to Duke

clayton-sayfieby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23

On this episode of The Wolverine Basketball ShowClayton Sayfie and Chris Balas are live on the court after a 68-63 Michigan loss to Duke in Washington D.C., breaking down what went wrong, what it means and what’s next.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.
