Podcast: Latest on Michigan spring ball, basketball roster and a new portal target

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas preview Michigan’s spring game and discuss the latest on practices, break down basketball roster developments and a new transfer portal target.

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Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said last week that around 12-18 veteran starters won’t play in the spring game on Saturday (2 p.m. ET on BTN), but sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood may be among those who gives it a go, even though On3’s Chris Low wrote earlier in the week that Underwood won’t be showcased.

“I think that has changed, in speaking to people close to the program today,” Balas said. “I will have something on that shortly. But you are going to see some ones out there, actually, on Saturday. And I do think what’s the harm in putting Bryce Underwood out there with a no-contact jersey on there? He needs the reps anyway, guys. I have a strong suspicion that you’re going to see more guys than you thought they would initially.

“But there is something to be gained from watching the twos and the threes, right? Watching Savion Hiter for the first time catch a ball and turn it up field or something. Some of these receivers that are vying to be in that second group. Will we see Travis Johnson? I think so. Will we see guys like Jaime Ffrench. I don’t know how you pronounce it, do you have to extend the F? We don’t know yet. But regardless, you are going to see some of these boys play, and that’s exciting.

“I want to see what some of the twos on the offensive line look like, too, and some of the defensive linemen. I think it’s just a matter of how much they’ll play.”