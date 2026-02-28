Michigan basketball pounds Illinois, 84-70, earns outright Big Ten championship for first time since 2021

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines basketball dominated No. 10 Illinois, 84-70, Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill. That clinched the Maize and Blue their first outright Big Ten championship since 2021.

Michigan improves to 27-2 overall and 17-1 in the Big Ten. Here’s a recap of how the game unfolded.

First half

Illinois started off the scoring with a lob dunk for Tomislav Ivisic (2-0), before Michigan sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. tied it up with a pair of free throws to begin his return to Champaign, where he spent his freshman year. Illinois led 10-8 at the under-16 media timeout, with 2 made threes, one by David Mirkovic and the other from Jake Davis.

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell was active early on, driving in to create a kick out three for Mirkovic and going all the way in for the layup to make it 10-8. Michigan junior point guard Elliot Cadeau was also being aggressive, with a pair of strong takes to the rim and finishes.

Cadeau picked up his second foul at the 14:11 mark and went to the bench, replaced by sophomore L.J. Cason, who hit a three soon after entering the game.

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg was all over the place on the glass and scored five of Michigan’s six points to start off an 8-0 run. The Wolverines puled ahead, 17-16, at the 10:53 media timeout. Lendeborg had 5 rebounds at that point, including 2 on the offensive end. Michigan made it an 11-0 surge with a three-pointer from Johnson — his seventh of the season — to go up 22-16 at the 9:45 mark.

Boswell continued to use his strength and aggression to get down hill, and he made a pair of jumpers and a free throw to help Illinois climb back. Michigan’s lead was 24-21 at the 7:29 media timeout.

Mirkovic may have traveled, but didn’t get called for it, and banked in a two from near the baseline. Michigan got out and ran after the make, with graduate guard Nimari Burnett draining a three (31-25). The Wolverines were up 32-27 at the 3:57 media timeout after 1 made free throw from Johnson.

Johnson continued to dominate, with seven-straight Wolverine points to close out the half up 38-31 at the break. Cason, meanwhile, was hobbled after leading a fast break and went into the locker room early. The Maize and Blue defense was a big part of the story that half, with Illinois shooting 39 percent from the field and 3-of-14 from three-point distance (21 percent).

Second half

Michigan allowed open threes from Ivisic and Davis, with Illinois cutting the deficit to 42-37, but Michigan began getting its scoring going, with a three from Lendeborg, dunk from Johnson and four-straight points from junior center Aday Mara.

The Wolverines got off to a 51-41 lead at the 15:31 media timeout, following Mara’s scoring push. Michigan started by making 6 of its 9 field goal attempts to begin the half.

Cason returned to the game and had a strong take to the bucket for two points, but also got hurt on a missed layup, was limping in the back court and Illinois cashed in on the 5-on-4 situation with a three-pointer from Keaton Wagler to trim the Michigan lead to 53-48 at the 13:09 juncture. At that point, head coach Dusty May burned a timeout.

Michigan answered that Illinois push with a layup from Mara, Cadeau free throw and Lendeborg dunk (and the foul), which came on an assist from Mara. A 6-foot-9, 240-pound UAB transfer, Lendeborg knocked down the free throw to put Michigan up 59-50 with 11:44 remaining.

The Wolverines had allowed 15 second-chance points in the first 28 minutes, but ultimately were playing good defense, holding Illinois to 43 percent shooting from the field.

Mara continued to take over, with a lob dunk from Cadeau to make it an 11-point game, and then an and-one layup to make it 66-52 — Michigan’s largest lead of the game — with 9:12 to play. Back-to-back threes by freshman guard Trey McKenney made it a 13-2 Michigan run and 72-54 lead. Illinois called timeout after the second one, with 7:27 remaining and the building quiet.

Graduate forward Will Tschetter splashed Michigan’s seventh three of the game to make it 75-54 with 5:41 remaining, almost an insurmountable lead. The Wolverines were sloppy offensively but taking a lot of clock from there, especially with Cadeau off the floor for a breather before the under-four media timeout. It was 77-59 at that point.

Johnson scored four-consecutive points on his former team to make it 81-61 with 1:49 to go, with the Wolverines salting the game away. After some late buckets by each team, Michigan won 84-70.

