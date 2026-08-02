Practice observer: Michigan freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. 'can become a major star'

Michigan Wolverines basketball is weeks into summer workouts ahead of its Aug. 21 trip to Lithuania and Croatia for three exhibition games, and at least on one day, a freshman was the best player on the floor, according to former Wolverine and NBA athlete Tim McCormick.

Five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. — the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class per Rivals — showed out at a practice last week, not only with his athleticism but his basketball instincts.

“Top of the backboard — that’s how high I think he can jump,” McCormick said on the Go Blue Hoops podcast. “When I was growing up, there was a guy named David Thompson — Denver Nuggets, NC State national champ. They called him David ‘Skywalker.’ The rumor was that he could jump up and take a dollar off of the top of the backboard and leave change. I don’t think that’s probably true, but he was an incredible leaper, was actually a teammate of mine during training camp in Seattle one year.

“I see Brandon McCoy, and immediately I see elevation, explosiveness. He is a player that, if I’m looking for a comparison, how about Coen Carr at Michigan State? Carr makes incredible athletic plays once or twice a game where you say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen that before.’ I think that Brandon McCoy is the same type of player, same kind of athlete.

“Rumors are that Coen Carr’s vertical jump is over 50 inches. That’s got to be the highest in college and in the NBA. I think Brandon McCoy is going to rival him.”

But while Carr was a highly-ranked recruit, too, he hasn’t proven to be anywhere near one of the best players in the Big Ten so far — a level that McCormick believes McCoy can get to.

“When you look at the two players, I do think that Brandon McCoy has better upside, in terms of his skill potential,” McCormick stated. “He can handle the ball a little bit better. I think he’s a better defender. He’s a star in transition; so is Carr.

“When I think about Coen Carr, I want to say this: I’m coming from a place of great respect. I really like Carr’s game. I think that McCoy has a chance to really be an outstanding impact player right away.”

‘Michigan’s greatest wildcard’

At a press conference last Tuesday, head coach Mike Boynton Jr. praised McCoy and other young players but made sure to point out his roster has a clear top four players — senior guard Elliot Cadeau, redshirt junior forward J.P. Estrella, junior center Moustapha Thiam and sophomore guard Trey McKenney. The fifth starting spot is still up for grabs — it’s early, and someone has to earn it — but McCoy has the best chance of taking it.

“I would call him Michigan’s greatest wildcard, too, because if he was the sixth man on this team, didn’t start, I wouldn’t be surprised by that,” the former Michigan player said. “But I also wouldn’t be surprised if he was a starter, if he became All-Big Ten, if he became a lottery pick. Like, those are all within his wheelhouse.

“The NBA is watching him very closely. I don’t think he’s ready for the NBA, I think it’d be good to come back next year no matter what, but I do think long term his ceiling is so high. He’s 6-5, 190, long arms, active on defense, a playmaker in transition, really good lob threat.

“My early guess is I can see him off the bench as a versatile guy that can play a lot of positions. Maybe he can play some backup point guard if Elliot Cadeau goes out.”

‘Working on his jump shot’

McCoy stands out as an elite defender, where he brings high-level energy and ball pressure. He can handle the ball and get to the rim offensively. His jump shot, though, is a work in progress.

“I think his handle is good, and also he is working on his jump shot right now,” McCormick said of Michigan’s freshman. “He’s got to be. I first saw this when watching the McDonald’s All-American game, and at times the release on his shot from the perimeter, he shoots with a little bit too much arc, which creates more margin for error. So, I would think that Michigan’s coaches are probably fine-tuning his release, maybe a little bit flatter. I think he can become a star.

“He’s going to be a pro some day, he’s a talented guy and, on this particular day, when I look back at all the plays he made, I honestly thought he played the best of anybody else on Michigan’s team. Kind of hard in that scenario, because some guys maybe had an off day, but Brandon McCoy made so many plays that I left impressed. Really, really bright future.

“… My conclusion is right now Brandon McCoy is a world-class athlete, does things on the court that no one else can do, he can become a major star. Be patient with him; he’s going to get better and better, and I have a feeling that by the time March rolls around, he is going to be a huge impact player for Michigan. He is as good as advertised.”