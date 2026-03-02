WATCH: Dusty May talks L.J. Cason injury, previews Iowa and MSU

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May met with the media Monday morning ahead of the final week of the regular season, which will feature matchups with Iowa and Michigan State. Watch video of the full press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan coach Dusty May

• Opening statement ahead of Michigan’s final week of the regular season: “We’re excited to be where we are this time of year, getting ready to go on the road and face a really tough Iowa team with only senior night remaining after that, before the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been nice to have a little bit of a breather, more mentally than physically, and this is a big week for us as we need to continue to improve as a group.”

• On agents saying that Michigan players have taken less money than they could’ve, and that the message of sacrificing has led to this moment: “Most players now have financial managers, and if their financial managers knew the sacrifices that they made, they wouldn’t be very happy with their clients. Especially now as we talk to our guys about the recruiting process, typically when we recruit, we don’t talk about the other teams or who else is recruiting them. This is what we have to offer, this is what we are, this is how we think this benefits you and us. It has to be mutually beneficial, or at least the expectations that you’re both going to benefit from it. Michigan has to do well, and the individual has to do well for their career, as well. It’s just like when the Warriors won their championship. Steph Curry signed a contract extension when he had a bad wheel, and he ended up getting healthy. If he had a bad wheel, it would’ve been a bad contract. But, because he became the MVP of the NBA, now he’s on a great contract, the salary cap goes up at the same time, and they’re able to go get Kevin Durant. Timing is everything. But, looking at all these guys sacrificed, it’s the reason that we’re in the position that we’re in, because we know what type of caps are out there, and we’re going to get to that point and we’re confident. But, in the meantime, we’ve got to keep getting great value for everyone that we bring in, and we need to make sure that we overdeliver on what we promise in the process.”

• On when Michigan sophomore guard L.J. Cason suffered his torn ACL against Illinois: “We’re not exactly sure. At halftime, the training staff came and said basically he’s passed all of his jump tests, he just did the bike, he says he’s 100-percent ready to go. I was surprised, because I was expecting him to be out. And I said, ‘What about the tests?’ They said both of his knees are loose, so it’s hard … we don’t feel that anything’s torn. He comes back in, he lands funny again. So, I don’t know when. He doesn’t know when. It’s obviously unfortunate for him, because he was playing so well. An ACL pops on a non-contact injury, you’re like, ‘Man, what could we have done differently?’ When it happens on a funny, quirky play, usually that’s when you’re like, those are the ones that are not preventable.”