WATCH: Dusty May, Michigan players react to win over MSU, Big Ten championship banner raising

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May and players met with the media following a 90-80 win over Michigan State to conclude the regular season, senior day ceremony and Big Ten championship banner raising. Watch May’s full press conference at the top of the screen and the players in the embeds below.

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. and graduate forward Will Tschetter

Junior center Aday Mara

Dusty May opens up press conference with reflection on Michigan’s win and championship

Michigan head coach Dusty May :”In this journey, everything comes at you so fast. And even trying to celebrate with your guys who just did something incredibly difficult together is so rewarding and gratifying. But we have so much ball to play, and so it’s hard to even put words around what we want to say to this group, because our journey is hopefully three fourths of the way done.

“But last night as a staff — we have a group here, ‘Religion of Sport’ and Paramount Plus that’s doing a documentary — we saw a quick trailer or the brief first cut, and I had forgotten so many things about this group. Where we started in November, the Wake Forest game, the TCU game and then into Vegas — it just seems like years ago.”

Continued the Michigan coach: “To see our guys go through this journey and continue to take turns, to support each other, to love each other like brothers, it’s been amazing. As long as we don’t change — we have a lot of ball in front of us … We’ve heard a lot about this super team. And, as a staff, we felt like we had a super team. So, we went back and looked at it. We were KenPom, I think, 11 preseason. I think that was the highest metric. We were AP [sixth]. I think most of the publications had us right around seven, which is not typical for a super team or a super power, whatever you want to call it. But these guys, because they’re super teammates, they’ve become a super team. Our secret sauce is how great of teammates these guys are, period. We’ve tried to take a step back and analyze this group, the steps, the processes. And, the only thing that we feel like we’re elite at is being a great teammate every minute of every day. We still have a lot to improve on, as far as the basketball side, as far as the growth as players, as people. But we’re all moving in the right direction.

“What an accomplishment by our guys to go undefeated in the Big Ten on the road and to only drop one game at home and go 19-1 through the Big Ten slate. As I said a couple weeks ago, now the leagues are so big, it’s almost like now you’re winning the Big Ten and the Pac 10 in the same year. So, just extremely proud of our guys.”