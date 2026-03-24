WATCH: Dusty May previews Michigan vs. Alabama in Sweet 16, discusses John Beilein, return trip to Chicago, more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May met with the media Tuesday morning ahead of the Sweet 16 matchup with Alabama in Chicago. Watch his full press conference at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• Opening statement ahead of Michigan vs. Alabama: Excited to be playing in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and excited to be competing against Alabama in Chicago and see where this thing takes us.

• On Alabama: An elite playmaking group. Very versatile. Shoot the ball very well. When they’re on top of their game, they’re rebounding it exceptionally well, especially with the long rebounds. Defensively, they’ve taken a jump forward lately, and I think one of the reasons they’ve struggled at times this year is they’ve had so many different lineups. Multiple short-term injuries where they haven’t had one group together with consistency.

• On Alabama playing fast, like Michigan, and shooting a lot of threes: That’s obvious. They’ll shoot 40 or 50. They take good shots. They’re not going to shoot a lot of contested mid-range shots. They’re going to get to the rim and we’re going to try to do our best to not let their shots go in.

• On learning from Michigan’s Sweet 16 experience last year: Obviously, the atmosphere will be in our favor this year, where it wasn’t last year. But, when you get to this point, how do you match up with the other team? How can you exploit their weaknesses? How can you keep your weaknesses from being exploited? I don’t think there’s any magic that you learn from the year before. It’s two really good basketball teams that are going to be competing at a high level, and there are some differences, but there are a lot of similarities, as well. I think there are only a few teams in the top 25 in tempo at the power-five level, and they’re one of the few that are actually faster than us. So, a lot of the metrics line up, much like Saint Louis, with we’re trying to accomplish the same thing, we’re just doing it a little bit differently because of personnel.

• On junior guard Elliot Cadeau’s passing and ability to control the game: I was actually watching film with one of the guys yesterday, and I was showing him a few of Elliot’s clips and just basically trying to help him see what Elliot saw, because he’s a savant with what he’s doing, and he probably doesn’t even realize all of the things that he’s doing because he’s so intelligent. He’s able to get us in close-out opportunities without really having to run any offense. His ability to read the floor, read the game, manipulate defense is incredibly impressive. And then you factor in his speed and quickness to get wherever he needs to with the ball, and because of that, you can’t really pressure him. He’s done a lot for us, and he’s continued to improve. Obviously, his shooting his valuable, when they try to go under, for him to punish that coverage. He’s what we want in a point guard. He’s a guy that makes everyone on the team better.