WATCH: Dusty May discusses L.J. Cason redshirt, previews Big Ten Tournament

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May met with the media Monday morning ahead of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament. Watch his full press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Dusty May

• Opening statement after Michigan’s regular season: “Excited to wrap up the regular season and we’ve broken it down into four parts. Typically, we talk about three parts, but four laps, so we’re finished with three laps, and excited for this last stretch run. Overall, happy with our health. Obviously, L.J. being the one asterisk. But we’re in a good place mentally, physically. We’ve got to get rest. We’ve got to fix a few things on both sides of the ball and be ready for whatever’s next.”

• On how much of developing a program has the goal in mind of being tough to prepare for on short rest: “That’s an important part of the schematics, but us figuring out the best way for our group to play is more important. We’ve changed a lot over the years. Every year, we’ve changed, because we feel like we have to be adaptable to our personnel. Our goal is to find really good players who are also great teammates, hard workers, they match us as far as the other attributes. And then we feel very confident that, because of the staff’s wide range of experiences, we can figure out the best way for this group to play once we identify who they are, what they do well, things like that in the summer.”

• On Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg: “As coaches, we always want more. We’re continuing to push our players and motivate them to be better and to do more and get better in this area, that area. But, when you look back at where he was in November to where he is now, man, he’s come a long way — and he’s still scratching the surface. As you saw on a couple of plays last night, he had one rebound that I was even shocked he could jump that high. Because he’s so new to the game, he doesn’t understand how impactful he can be — and he’s already incredibly impactful. To me, if he’s not Big Ten Player of the Year, then I’ll be shocked. But, whatever. He’s done everything. He’s outperformed his contract, he’s outperformed all expectations to this point, but he still has to get better and we still have one big goal to chase — actually, two big goals to chase, with the Big Ten Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament.”