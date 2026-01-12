WATCH: Dusty May talks film takeaways from Wisconsin loss, previews Michigan's trip to Washington and Oregon

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May met with the media Monday morning ahead of his team’s trip to Washington and Oregon later this week. Watch video of his full press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan basketball head coach Dusty May

• May’s opening statement: “I want to start by expressing excitement to get on the road and regroup and refocus as a unit and see if we can get back to play much, much better basketball.”

• On how the success of last year’s West Coast trip can help prepare Michigan for this year’s: “It’s a lot different. It’s a different group. This is a different group. As far as experience, every situation is so different. But, obviously, we’re confident that the time spent together will be used wisely. So, we have to get better this week — much better prior to when we play at Washington, and then use that to learn more about ourselves as we prepare for Oregon. Two tough environments to play in. Washington is starting to play their best basketball right about now.”

• On how Michigan has found success on road trips lately, dating back to last season: “There are positives and negatives with everything, and when you look at NIL and how guys live now, most of them live in single apartments; most of them live by themselves. And so, they just don’t spend as much time together. I’m not being critical. I have sons, they have friends. It’s just that people are different, as far as community, now than they used to be. So, we think that we have such good guys that really like each other and respect each other, then simply being forced to spend more time together is healthy, and they develop an even greater bond and trust amongst each other, and they’ve spent time with different guys on the team that maybe they do because they live in a different apartment complex or whatever the case. I don’t know what it is — we’ve just always felt like, because we have good guys who are committed to getting better, simply being together in different environments has helped us grow.”

• On if there are any planned activities for the trip: “Yeah, several. There are a few planned activities — dinners and whatnot.”

• On why Washington is playing so well heading into the Michigan game: “Well, they got a big win last night versus Ohio State, who had played really well at Oregon. There’s just so much parity in our league, and each game comes down to maybe a hot hand, maybe an important player in foul trouble or an injury. You never know. They’ve had some injuries. They’ve had some guys go down, and it almost looks like, because their rotation is shorter, they’re playing better, they know what they’re going to play. And early in the season, they played well and didn’t make shots, and now they’re starting to make shots. They have a good roster. Obviously, if [Desmond] Claude is out — we expect him to play … If Claude is back, they’re much deeper. They have really good players, they’re well-coached and they’ve only lost one home game this year. So, we know the environment’s going to be tough. It looked like they had a great crowd last night.”