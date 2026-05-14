WATCH: Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara talk Dusty May, NBA Draft, more at combine

CHICAGO — Michigan Wolverines basketball draft prospects Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara met with the media at the NBA Combine. Here are their full interviews, with Johnson at the top of the screen and Lendeborg and Mara in the embeds below.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Aday Mara

Key quotes from Michigan prospects at NBA Combine

• Lendeborg on withdrawing from last year’s draft and ending up at Michigan: ““I think it might be the best decision I’ve ever made in my life. I learned so much in the game of basketball, outside of it as well. I went through trial and error. I got to be under the spotlight for the first time. It was amazing. It was the best decision. When I went and decided to go back to Michigan, it was to develop better habits and become a better pro so when I get here next year … I’m feeling a lot more comfortable and ready. It all worked out. Everything went well and fell into place. I’ve learned the game a lot more this year, as well. [Head coach] Dusty [May] taught me a lot — a lot that I really needed, a lot of valuable tools, as far as being professional. He really helped me out and molded me into a better young man and better player.”

• Johnson on Dusty May’s messaging to him and his approach to the NBA Draft process with a return to Michigan still on the table: “Dusty’s been very supportive, not pressuring me to come back at all. He wants me to attack this thing with two feet in until otherwise.”

• Mara on Michigan head coach Dusty May: “Once he finds something that might work, he’s going to try his best and he’s going to learn about that so he can tell guys the best way so we can understand and we can do it on the court. A lot of praise for him for that, because he was the main reason why we played like that this year — and that’s why we’re here, us as players.”