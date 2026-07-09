McDonald's All-American Quinn Costello staying at Michigan despite Dusty May departure

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman forward Quinn Costello will stay with the program following the departure of head coach Dusty May to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. Former assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. has been promoted to interim head coach, likely for the 2026-27 season.

Costello is one of 13 Michigan players to make their intentions of sticking with the program known, joined by senior guard Elliot Cadeau, freshman forward Lincoln Cosby, redshirt junior forward J.P. Estrella, freshman guard Joseph Hartman, redshirt sophomore forward Oscar Goodman, sophomore guard Trey McKenney, freshman center Marcus Moller, graduate forward Jalen Reed, junior center Moustapha Thiam, freshman guard Malachi Brown and freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr.

Costello was a four-star recruit and one of the top prospects in Michigan’s six-man 2026 class, joined as a McDonald’s All-American along with McCoy.

A 6-foot-10 forward with positional versatility, Costello moved to Ann Arbor in late-June. He’s worked hard on his game this offseason to prepare himself to make a splash as a freshman on a team looking to defend the national title.

“I’ve been with this guy, Mitchell Kirsch, he’s a trainer based out of New Hampshire,” Costello told The Wolverine in June. “I’ve been working with him for the past six weeks. Super individualized stuff, playing out of advantages, disadvantages, putting the ball on the floor, driving close-outs, making decisions. Really in-game similar stuff. Just making fast decisions. Putting the ball on the floor.

“Obviously, still working on my shot. I know that’s what people say my No. 1 strength is, but you’ve got to sharpen your sharpest knife, as they say. I’m working on a little bit of everything.”

there appears to be an opportunity for playing time at both the ‘3’ and ‘4’ positions, which could suit Costello.

“There’s definitely room for opportunity, so I’m looking forward to that,” Costello said. “Whatever it takes to win, whatever I can do to help the team win is what I want to get done.”

Michigan switches 1-4 much of the time, and Costello has been working on his perimeter defense so he can guard smaller players, including if he plays the ‘3.’

“I think I’m kind of positionless,” Costello said. “I can play many positions. Obviously, I’m going to play wherever Dusty wants me, so I’ll listen to him.

“I think it really comes down to guarding, and that’s one of the things that I’ve been working on the past couple weeks is lateral quickness, staying in front of smaller, quicker guards. That’s been a point of focus. I’ve been working on that.”