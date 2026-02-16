Michigan basketball ranked No. 1 in country for first time since 2013

Michigan basketball is the No. 1 team in the country in the Associated Press poll, the first time the Wolverines have held that title since the Jan. 28, 2013 rankings over 13 years ago, under former head coach John Beilein.

Michigan was No. 2 the previous two weeks and for six weeks throughout this season, but has moved up to the top spot following Arizona’s 0-2 week with losses at Kansas and versus Texas Tech (overtime).

The last time Michigan was No. 1, it beat Northwestern and lost to Indiana, falling in the rankings the following week. The Wolverines have been No. 1 in the AP poll for 22 weeks, according to Sports Reference. They’ve played 38 games as the No. 1 team in America, going 30-8. The aforementioned win over Northwestern is the program’s only as the top-ranked team since 1992, when it beat Rice Dec. 1, 1992.

Michigan is nearly the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving 60 of the 61 possible first-place votes, with Houston getting the other. Here’s the full top 10: No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Duke, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 UConn, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Kansas, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Illinois

The Wolverines have a huge week ahead with tilts against Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette Tuesday and a non-conference clash against Duke Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 24-1 with its next game coming Wednesday night at Northwestern.

Michigan is one of six Big Ten teams currently in the top 25, joined by No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Illinois, No. 15 Michigan State and No. 24 Wisconsin.

The Wolverines take on Illinois Feb. 27 in Champaign. Michigan will host Michigan State for the second of two meetings March 8. The Wolverines won in East Lansing Jan. 30 by a final score of 83-71.

Coming out of the 11th week of the college basketball season, Michigan is the No. 1 team on KenPom, ranking fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency and first on defense. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the NET rankings, with a 9-0 record in Quad 1 games (wins over TCU, San Diego State, Auburn, Gonzaga, Villanova, Washington, Nebraska, Michigan State and Ohio State).

Second-year head coach Dusty May was asked what the No. 1 ranking says about the program during his press conference Monday morning.

“It ays that we have a really talented group of people — coaches, players, support staff, everyone involved — that make each other better,” May said. “I think if you take several of our guys away, then we’re not nearly as good, and it’s what they bring to the table and how we embrace each other and our strengths.

“As far as the No. 1 ranking, here’s how important it is to me: Someone asked me if I had ever been on a staff [where the team was No. 1], and I said, ‘I think I was on a staff that got up to maybe like No. 3 in the country.’ I don’t know what year. I think I remember the team. So, if that makes sense — it means absolutely nothing right now. … It’s awesome for our fans. It’s cool for the energy and intensity that it brings to the games and being able to do cool things like [ESPN’s] College Gameday. But as far as internally and me emotionally, it doesn’t mean anything.”

College basketball AP poll top 25 rankings

1. Michigan (60 first-place votes)

2. Houston (1)

3. Duke

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Iowa State

7. Purdue

8. Kansas

9. Nebraska

10. Illinois

11. Gonzaga

12. Florida

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia

15. Michigan State

16. North Carolina

17. St. John’s

18. Saint Louis

19. Vanderbilt

20. Arkansas

21. Louisville

22. Miami Ohio

23. BYU

24. Wisconsin

25. Alabama