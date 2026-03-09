Michigan basketball receives first-place vote in AP poll ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan Wolverines basketball ranks No. 3 in the AP poll released Monday, following the conclusion of the regular season, following a 2-0 week with wins over Iowa (71-78) and Michigan State (90-80).

Duke and Arizona remain ahead of Michigan. Duke received 56 of a possible 61 first-place votes, while Arizona tallied four and Michigan one.

Here’s the full top 10: No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Houston, No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Illinois, No. 10 Virginia

The Wolverines entered this season No. 7 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 29-2 overall and 19-1 in Big Ten play, outright regular-season conference champions and the only Big Ten team to reach 19 league wins. The Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a triple-bye to Friday’s quarterfinal in Chicago. Their possible first-game opponents are Ohio State, Iowa, Oregon and Maryland.

Michigan is one of six Big Ten teams currently in the top 25, joined by No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Illinois, No. 11 Nebraska, No. 18 Purdue and No. 23 Wisconsin.

Michigan beat Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue in its only chances against the opponents this regular season. The Maize and Blue swept Michigan State, meanwhile, winning 83-71 in East Lansing and 90-80 in Ann Arbor. Their only Big Ten loss came to Wisconsin at Crisler Center in January.

U-M is the No. 2 team in the country on KenPom (behind Duke), ranking No. 4 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 2 on defense. The Wolverines are No. 2 in the NET rankings, with a 14-2 record in Quad 1 games.

“Excited to wrap up the regular season and we’ve broken it down into four parts. Typically, we talk about three parts, but four laps, so we’re finished with three laps, and excited for this last stretch run,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said Monday. “Overall, happy with our health. Obviously, [sophomore guard] L.J. [Cason tearing his ACL Feb. 27] being the one asterisk. But we’re in a good place mentally, physically. We’ve got to get rest. We’ve got to fix a few things on both sides of the ball and be ready for whatever’s next.”

College basketball AP poll top 25 rankings

1. Duke (56 first-place votes)

2. Arizona (4)

3. Michigan (1)

4. Florida

5. Houston

6. UConn

7. Iowa State

8. Michigan State

9. Illinois

10. Virginia

11. Nebraska

12. Gonzaga

13. St. John’s

14. Kansas

15. Alabama

16. Texas Tech

17. Arkansas

18. Purdue

19. North Carolina

20. Miami Ohio

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Vanderbilt

23. Wisconsin

24. Louisville

25. Tennessee