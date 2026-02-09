Where Michigan basketball stands in AP poll following two dominant wins, chaos nationally

Michigan Wolverines basketball has remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press following a dominant week that featured blowout wins over Penn State (110-69) and Ohio State (82-61).

While previously-ranked No. 3 UConn (St. John’s), No. 4 Duke (North Carolina) and No. 5 Illinois (Michigan State) all went down, Michigan and top-ranked Arizona remained in the win column.

Arizona is the unanimous No. 1 team, receiving all 59 first-place votes. Here’s the full top 10: No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Houston, No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 6 UConn, No. 7 Nebraska, No. 8 Illinois, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Michigan State.

While it’s been on the cusp most of the season, Michigan hasn’t been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since the Jan. 28, 2013 release. The Wolverines were No. 1 that season for one week, falling to Indiana at the end of it and dropping down to No. 3.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 22-1 with its next game coming Wednesday night at Northwestern. This is the first meeting of the season between the Wolverines and Wildcats.

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams currently in the top 25 — all ranked in the top 13 — joined by No. 7 Nebraska, No. 8 Illinois, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 13 Purdue.

The Wolverines will play at Purdue (Feb. 17) and at Illinois (Feb. 27). The return game against Michigan State is March 8 in Ann Arbor, the regular season finale. U-M is already 2-0 against the other ranked Big Ten teams, with wins over Nebraska and MSU.

The Wolverines will also take on No. 4 Duke in Washington D.C. Feb. 21.

Coming out of the 10th week of the college basketball season, Michigan is the No. 1 team on KenPom, ranking fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency and first on defense. The Wolverines are No. 1 in the NET rankings, with an 8-0 record in Quad 1 games (TCU, San Diego State, Auburn, Gonzaga, Washington, Nebraska, Michigan State, Ohio State).

“We’re extremely excited to be in position to compete and play in very meaningful games in February,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said Monday. “It seems like we’re continuing to improve. Our connectivity and chemistry are also improving, so that’s a good sign.”

College basketball AP poll top 25 rankings

1. Arizona (59 first-place votes)

2. Michigan

3. Houston

4. Duke

5. Iowa State

6. UConn

7. Nebraska

8. Illinois

9. Kansas

10. Michigan State

11. North Carolina

12. Gonzaga

13. Purdue

14. Florida

15. Virginia

16. Texas Tech

17. St. John’s

18. Saint Louis

19. Vanderbilt

20. Clemson

21. Arkansas

22. BYU

23. Miami Ohio

24. Louisville

25. Kentucky