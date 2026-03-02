Where Michigan basketball ranks in AP poll in final week of regular season

Michigan Wolverines basketball ranks No. 3 in the AP poll, staying in the same spot as last week following a 2-0 stretch featuring wins over Minnesota (77-67) and Illinois (84-70).

Duke and Arizona remain ahead of Michigan, both having stayed in the win column over the last week. The Blue Devils thrashed Notre Dame (100-56) and Virginia (77-51) coming off the big win over Michigan the previous Saturday in Washington D.C., and the Wildcats beat Baylor (87-80) and Kansas (84-61).

Here’s the full top 10: No. 1 Duke, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 UConn, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Houston, No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 10 Texas Tech.

The Wolverines entered this season No. 6 in the preseason poll, their highest spot at the beginning of a year since 2021-22. Michigan is 27-2 overall and 17-1 in Big Ten play, and with the win over Illinois Friday night in Champaign clinched the outright conference championship. Michigan still has two regular-season games remaining — at Iowa Thursday and versus Michigan State Sunday.

Michigan is one of five Big Ten teams currently in the top 25, joined by No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Nebraska, No. 11 Illinois and No. 15 Purdue.

Michigan has already beaten Illinois, Nebraska and Purdue in its only chances against the opponents this regular season. The Maize and Blue will host Michigan State for the second of two meetings March 8. The Wolverines won in East Lansing Jan. 30 by a final score of 83-71.

U-M is the No. 2 team in the country on KenPom (behind Duke), ranking No. 4 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 2 on defense. The Wolverines are No. 2 in the NET rankings, with an 11-1 record in Quad 1 opportunities.

“We’re excited to be where we are this time of year, getting ready to go on the road and face a really tough Iowa team with only senior night remaining after that, before the Big Ten Tournament,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said Monday. “It’s been nice to have a little bit of a breather, more mentally than physically, and this is a big week for us as we need to continue to improve as a group.”

College basketball AP poll top 25 rankings

1. Duke (55 first-place votes)

2. Arizona (4)

3. Michigan

4. UConn

5. Florida

6. Iowa State

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Nebraska

10. Texas Tech

11. Illinois

12. Gonzaga

13. Virginia

14. Kansas

15. Purdue

16. Alabama

17. North Carolina

18. St. John’s

19. Miami Ohio

20. Arkansas

21. Saint Mary’s

22. Miami Florida

23. Tennessee

24. Vanderbilt

25. Saint Louis