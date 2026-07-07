Newsstand: Michigan basketball ranks No. 5 in ESPN's way-too-early top 25

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan checks in No. 5 on ESPN reporter Jeff Borzello’s latest way-too-early college basketball rankings, behind No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Illinois and No. 4 UConn. The Wolverines are scheduled to take on the Blue Devils, Fighting Illini and Huskies — three of the four teams ahead of them.

Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the upcoming college basketball season, via @jeffborzello 👀 pic.twitter.com/kHwnHZGmIe — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 6, 2026

Michigan redshirt freshman guard/forward Ricky Liburd will stay with the program for next season.

Source: Michigan's Ricky Liburd is staying with the Wolverines in 2026-27.



Another huge for development for Mike Boynton.



Liburd redshirted last year and is considered a potential breakout candidate in Ann Arbor. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 6, 2026

Michigan freshman center Marcus Moller will stick with the Wolverines this season.

Redshirt sophomore forward Oscar Goodman is back for another year with Michigan. He enrolled in January 2025, redshirting before playing a reserve role on the national championship team last year.

Oscar Goodman is staying at Michigan for the 2026-2027 season 〽️〽️〽️ pic.twitter.com/ls9c8uhMwi — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) July 6, 2026

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau helped his team advance to the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers with an 88-79 victory over Slovenia.

✅ Next round secured. 🇸🇪 Elliot Cadeau and Team Sweden are headed to the Second Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers after an 88-79 victory over Slovenia.



Box | https://t.co/7LIZFtuGGg

Highlights | https://t.co/cPXcxe3wNM#GoBlue x #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/t01mO1Cn3R — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 6, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I think, for starters, we love the athletic ability. This is a guy who runs in the low 4.4s, high 4.3s in the camp setting and has outstanding initial bursts and start stop quickness. He carries that over to the field, most importantly.”

— Rivals analyst Charles Power on four-star Michigan cornerback commit Monsanna Torbert, the No. 70 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to the network

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 CB Monsanna Torbert brings ‘dynamic playmaking ability’ to Michigan

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s 5 most impressive recruiting wins so far

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 ATH Cartae Ligon feels at home during Michigan visit

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ricky Liburd staying at Michigan under Mike Boynton Jr.

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Podcast: One thing to know about each Michigan football 2026 opponent