Roddy Gayle Jr. looking to play one more season at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines basketball has two scholarship spots remaining for the 2026-27 season, and one of them may be filled by a familiar face due to a new court ruling. On the heels of Denver-based U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney ruling that high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted their fourth year of collegiate eligibility this spring are eligible for a fifth season in 2026-27, former Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. is seeking to return to college basketball.

The ruling, it’s worth noting, is expected to be appealed by the NCAA, which has stated it doesn’t want to issue a blanket waiver for athletes that meet the criteria.

Former Michigan player Tim McCormick said on the ‘Go Blue Hoops’ podcast that he recently discussed the possibility with both Gayle head coach Mike Boynton Jr. at a practice. MLive reported Friday that “a source close to Gayle” said he will “pursue another year of college eligibility and that Michigan is ‘head of the list.’ Per the report, “other schools have reached out and expressed interest” in the Niagara Falls, N.Y., native who played with the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Summer League last month.

“I saw Mike Boynton,” McCormick said. “I called him over. We had a really good conversation. I asked about the Colorado ruling, and he was very calm and polished, and here’s what he said: ‘Roddy Gayle is a national champion. Strong defense, team-oriented, great leader. If the court rules in favor of the players, then I want Roddy Gayle on my team and in my lineup.’

“I thought that was phenomenal. Very politically smart. It was a good answer. And you know that he would love to have Roddy Gayle back in the lineup.

“So, why was Roddy at practice? In Summer League, he twisted his ankle playing in Las Vegas for the Pistons, and he missed the last few games. He was getting treatment from trainer Chris Williams on his ankle, so I went over and talked to Roddy. It was a great conversation. We talked about Summer League and the national championship and next steps. And I said, ‘OK Roddy, what would be your preference, if the court ruling said that you could play another year?’ He smiled and said it would be great to come back to Ann Arbor and finish as a Michigan Wolverine one more year.

“His presence would create a massive logjam at the small forward, but trust me, that competition is really good. Roddy is loved. Michigan will be better if he can play with this team. It should be fun to sit back and watch.”

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Gayle has been key in Michigan’s NCAA Tournament runs over the last two seasons, scoring 26 points in a second-round upset victory over Texas A&M in 2024-25. Last season, ‘March Roddy’ gave the Maize and Blue a lift right out of the gate in the NCAA Tournament, posting 16 points with 3 made threes along with 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 101-80 first-round victory over Howard, adding to the lore. The performance came in Buffalo, N.Y., close to his hometown of Niagara, with loads of family and friends in attendance. Believe it or not, Gayle scored in double figures in only one of the previous 21 games.

Gayle came up huge two rounds later, putting up 16 points with 3 made triples, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in the 90-77 track meet against Alabama. Gayle (16) and now-sophomore guard Trey McKenney (17) combined for 33 points compared to only 6 bench points for the Crimson Tide, the difference in the game.

For the tournament, Gayle shot 8-of-15 from three-point distance, after attempting only 8 triples in the previous nine games. He spent much of the season as essentially a non-shooter, before catching fire and becoming a legitimate threat in the Big Dance.