Michigan basketball scholarship chart following final NBA Draft decisions

Michigan Wolverines basketball is looking to follow up its Big Ten title and national championship with more success in 2026-27, and the roster is almost finalized now that final NBA Draft decisions have been made. Center Aday Mara and forward Morez Johnson Jr. will forgo remaining eligibility to head to the NBA, while guard Elliot Cadeau has withdrawn his name from the draft, set to return to Ann Arbor. Here's a look at the scholarship chart.