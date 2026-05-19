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Michigan basketball scholarship chart following final NBA Draft decisions

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie40 minutes agoCSayf23
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May during a blowout win over Arizona in the Final Four. (Photo by Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May during a blowout win over Arizona in the Final Four. (Photo by Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

Michigan Wolverines basketball is looking to follow up its Big Ten title and national championship with more success in 2026-27, and the roster is almost finalized now that final NBA Draft decisions have been made. Center Aday Mara and forward Morez Johnson Jr. will forgo remaining eligibility to head to the NBA, while guard Elliot Cadeau has withdrawn his name from the draft, set to return to Ann Arbor. Here's a look at the scholarship chart.

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